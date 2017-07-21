Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CCOJ.J)
CCOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
4,639.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-90.00 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
4,729.00
Open
4,720.00
Day's High
4,729.00
Day's Low
4,613.00
Volume
947,730
Avg. Vol
1,209,651
52-wk High
5,699.00
52-wk Low
4,342.00
About
Capital & Counties Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The Company's principal activity is the development and management of property. The Company's segments include Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties and Other. The Earls Court Properties division represents the Company's interests in the Earls Court... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,191.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|848.92
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties announces 225 mln pounds US private placement debt for Covent Garden
* Says agrees 225 mln stg US private placement debt for covent garden
BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties says HY total property value 3.5 bln pounds
* HY EPRA NAV adjusted marginally by 0.1 pct to 339.1 pence per share (Dec 2016: 339.6 pence)