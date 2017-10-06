Edition:
Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCRI.NS)

CCRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,331.50INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs12.25 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.25
Open
Rs1,314.50
Day's High
Rs1,344.00
Day's Low
Rs1,307.00
Volume
417,356
Avg. Vol
385,324
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs844.44

Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) is the holding company. The Company is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The Company is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals. Its... (more)

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs323,742.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 243.72
Dividend: 7.50
Yield (%): 1.14

Latest News about CCRI.NS

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6

Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT/ST Bk Fac

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Container Corp of India gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2ytvogC Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Container Corp of India seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Kalyana Rama as Chairman, MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Kalyana Rama as Chairman, MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Container Corp of India June-qtr net profit rises y/y

* Net profit in June quarter was 2.43 billion rupees versus 1.78 billion rupees year ago

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Container Corporation of India says land at ICD/Tughlakabad does not belong to DDA

* Container Corporation of India clarifies on news item regarding Tughlakabad ICD

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Container Corp signs four MoUs

* Says two tripartite MoUs with state government and NHAI for development of MMLPS at hyderabad and surat

05 May 2017

BRIEF-Allcargo Logistics says it has not inked any pact with Container Corp of India

* Allcargo Logistics clarifies on news item "allcargo logistics, Concor ink pact for rail connectivity"

25 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates