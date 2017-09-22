Edition:
CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)

CEAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,683.35INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-31.75 (-1.85%)
Prev Close
Rs1,715.10
Open
Rs1,720.00
Day's High
Rs1,728.00
Day's Low
Rs1,665.55
Volume
464,077
Avg. Vol
611,247
52-wk High
Rs1,947.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,060.10

About

CEAT Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automotive tires, tubes and flaps. The Company manufactures radials for a range of vehicles. It offers products for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), motorcycles, scooters, cars, farm vehicles and trailers, off the road (OTR)/specialty vehicles and trucks, among others. It has... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs70,631.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 40.45
Dividend: 11.50
Yield (%): 0.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.16 10.90
ROE: -- 3.69 14.09

Latest News about CEAT.NS

BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank

** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-CEAT gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's CEAT Ltd June-qtr consol profit down 98 pct

* June quarter consol profit 16.3 million rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ceat March-qtr profit falls about 33 pct

* Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees

28 Apr 2017
