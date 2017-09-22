CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)
CEAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,683.35INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-31.75 (-1.85%)
Prev Close
Rs1,715.10
Open
Rs1,720.00
Day's High
Rs1,728.00
Day's Low
Rs1,665.55
Volume
464,077
Avg. Vol
611,247
52-wk High
Rs1,947.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,060.10
About
CEAT Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automotive tires, tubes and flaps. The Company manufactures radials for a range of vehicles. It offers products for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), motorcycles, scooters, cars, farm vehicles and trailers, off the road (OTR)/specialty vehicles and trucks, among others. It has... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs70,631.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|40.45
|Dividend:
|11.50
|Yield (%):
|0.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.87
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|14.09
BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank
** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins
BRIEF-CEAT gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD
BRIEF-India's CEAT Ltd June-qtr consol profit down 98 pct
* June quarter consol profit 16.3 million rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Ceat March-qtr profit falls about 33 pct
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees