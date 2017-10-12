Cera Sanitaryware Ltd (CERA.NS)
CERA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,075.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Cera Sanitaryware Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of sanitaryware, faucetware and trading in tiles and other bathroom products. The Company offers sanitary ware products, including kids range products, wash basins, urinals, cisterns, seat covers, sensors and bath accessories, as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,938.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|13.01
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|0.37
Financials
BRIEF-Cera Sanitaryware issues commercial paper worth 300 mln rupees
* Says issued commercial paper worth 300 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2g4Z6AP Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Cera Sanitaryware June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 192.9 million rupees versus 221.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Cera Sanitaryware March-qtr operating profit rises
* March quarter operating profit 556.8 million rupees versus 517.3 million rupees year ago