CESC Ltd (CESC.BO)
CESC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,029.00INR
11:28am IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.10 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs1,031.10
Open
Rs1,027.00
Day's High
Rs1,034.30
Day's Low
Rs1,026.70
Volume
9,990
Avg. Vol
52,575
52-wk High
Rs1,079.70
52-wk Low
Rs539.10
About
CESC Limited is an integrated electrical utility and holding company. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity across approximately 570 square kilometers of licensed area in Kolkata and Howrah, West Bengal. The Company's segments include Power, which is engaged in generation and distribution of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs138,190.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|132.56
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.96
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-India's CESC June-qtr profit up about 2 pct
* June quarter profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's CESC March-qtr profit rises marginally
* PAT in march quarter last year was 2.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 15.04 billion rupees
BRIEF-CESC approved consolidation of shares in the ratio of 2:1
* Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of CESC Infra Ltd, Spencer's Retail Ltd and Music World Retail Ltd with co