BRIEF-CES Energy refinances 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes * CES Energy Solutions Corp. announces refinancing of its 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes

BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions appoints new director * CES Energy Solutions Corp declares cash dividend and announces the appointment of a new director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions Q2 FFO $0.11 per share * CES Energy Solutions Corp announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declares cash dividend

BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions announces extension, amendment to syndicated credit facility * CES Energy Solutions Corp announces an extension and amendment to its syndicated credit facility

CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors avoid big bets July 11 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors seemed wary of making big bets ahead of Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on Wednesday.