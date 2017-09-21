Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRJ.J)
CFRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,335.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
52.00 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
12,283.00
Open
12,300.00
Day's High
12,406.00
Day's Low
12,253.00
Volume
5,140,574
Avg. Vol
4,195,242
52-wk High
12,608.00
52-wk Low
8,584.00
About
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Richemont) is a Switzerland-based jewelry company. The Company's segments include Jewellery Maisons and Specialist Watchmakers. The Jewellery Maisons segment includes businesses, which are engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of jewelry products. The businesses include Cartier,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R651,531.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,220.00
|Dividend:
|247.40
|Yield (%):
|1.99
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
BRIEF-Richemont announces staff changes, with HR chief to be replaced
* Says jean-jacques van oosten has been appointed to the newly created role of chief technology officer and will join the senior executive committee effective 1 january 2018