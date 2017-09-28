Edition:
India

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW.TO)

CFW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$4.61
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
670,959
52-wk High
$5.34
52-wk Low
$2.23

Chart for

About

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is a provider of specialized oilfield services. The Company operates through four geographical segments: Canada, the United States, Russia and Latin America. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. The Canadian segment provides fracturing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.31
Market Cap(Mil.): $685.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 136.77
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about CFW.TO

BRIEF-Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities

* Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Calfrac posts Q1 loss per share C$0.14

* Calfrac announces first quarter results and update on 2017 capital program

26 Apr 2017
» More CFW.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates