Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO)

CG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.12
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
981,433
52-wk High
$9.35
52-wk Low
$5.56

About

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canada-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in Asia, North America and other markets across the world. The Company's exploration segment includes the operations of Lagares Project in which the activities are related to its subsidiary, Centerra... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,621.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 291.28
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about CG.TO

Kyrgyzstan says finalizes Centerra dispute settlement

BISHKEK The government of Kyrgyzstan and Canada's Centerra Gold have signed an agreement settling their dispute over environmental protection, the cabinet said on Tuesday.

13 Sep 2017

Kyrgyzstan says finalises Centerra dispute settlement

BISHKEK, Sept 12 The government of Kyrgyzstan and Canada's Centerra Gold have signed an agreement settling their dispute over environmental protection, the cabinet said on Tuesday.

12 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Centerra settles mine dispute with Kyrgyzstan, shares up

Sept 11 Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc said on Monday it has reached an agreement with Kyrgyzstan to settle all outstanding disputes with the Central Asian country over its Kumtor gold mine, the company's and the country's biggest.

11 Sep 2017

Canada's Centerra settles mine dispute with Kyrgyzstan

Sept 11 Centerra Gold Inc said on Monday it reached an agreement with Kyrgyzstan over the Kumtor gold mine, ending a dispute with the Central Asian country on profit sharing at the Canadian company's biggest mine.

11 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-Centerra, Kyrgyzstan reach proposed environmental deal on Kumtor mine

BISHKEK/TORONTO, Sept 6 Centerra Gold Inc and the Kyrgyz Republic have reached a proposed settlement related to mutual environmental lawsuits on the company's Kumtor gold mine, though an agreement has not yet been finalized, the Canadian miner said on Wednesday.

07 Sep 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Centerra, Kyrgyzstan reach proposed environmental deal on Kumtor mine

BISHKEK/TORONTO, Sept 6 Centerra Gold Inc and the Kyrgyz Republic have reached a proposed settlement related to mutual environmental lawsuits on the company's Kumtor gold mine, though an agreement has not yet been finalized, the Canadian miner said on Wednesday.

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Centerra Gold favourably revises 2017 guidance and reports net earnings of $23 million for the second quarter 2017

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Centerra provides update on International Arbitration

* Centerra Gold -Arbitrator issued order providing certain interim relief to centerra in its ongoing arbitration against Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Millrock acquires option on La Navidad gold project

* Millrock acquires option on La Navidad gold project and makes joint venture agreement with Centerra Gold, Sonora State, Mexico

13 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports 2017 first quarter net earnings of $57 million

* Centerra Gold reports 2017 first quarter net earnings of $57 million

02 May 2017
