UPDATE 1-Canada's Centerra settles mine dispute with Kyrgyzstan, shares up Sept 11 Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc said on Monday it has reached an agreement with Kyrgyzstan to settle all outstanding disputes with the Central Asian country over its Kumtor gold mine, the company's and the country's biggest.

BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.08 * Centerra Gold favourably revises 2017 guidance and reports net earnings of $23 million for the second quarter 2017

BRIEF-Centerra provides update on International Arbitration * Centerra Gold -Arbitrator issued order providing certain interim relief to centerra in its ongoing arbitration against Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC

BRIEF-Millrock acquires option on La Navidad gold project * Millrock acquires option on La Navidad gold project and makes joint venture agreement with Centerra Gold, Sonora State, Mexico