Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas (CGAS5.SA)
CGAS5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
52.95BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas, formerly known as Companhia Paulista de Servico de Gas, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Residential, which supplies piped natural gas to households; Commercial, which maintains... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 6,624.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|130.04
|Dividend:
|3.38
|Yield (%):
|8.69
Brazil's Cosan to buy Shell's Comgas stake for $365 million
SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Brazilian energy conglomerate Cosan SA Industria e Comércio agreed on Tuesday to pay its partner Royal Dutch Shell Plc 1.16 billion reais ($365 million) for a 16.8 percent stake in gas distribution company Companhia de Gás de São Paulo, or Comgás.