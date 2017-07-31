COGECO Inc (CGO.TO)
CGO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
84.10CAD
20 Oct 2017
84.10CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$84.10
$84.10
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
17,658
17,658
52-wk High
$84.81
$84.81
52-wk Low
$47.55
$47.55
About
Cogeco Inc. is a holding company, which operates in the communications and media sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Communications and Other. The Communications segment, through the Company's subsidiary, Cogeco Communications Inc. (Cogeco Communications), provides its residential and business customers with... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,224.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14.75
|Dividend:
|0.34
|Yield (%):
|1.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BRIEF-Cogeco announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Notice will enable cogeco to acquire up to 550,000 subordinate shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cogeco reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.80/shr
* Cogeco Inc - quarterly eligible dividend of $0.34 per share was declared, an increase of 15.3 percent
UPDATE 2-Cogeco to buy MetroCast assets for $1.4 bln to expand in the U.S.
July 10 Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.
BRIEF-Cogeco says Atlantic Broadband to buy Metrocast Cable Systems
* Cogeco Communications Inc - substantially all of assets of Metrocast will be purchased for $1.4 billion