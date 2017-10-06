Edition:
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CGPO.BO)

CGPO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

81.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.95 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs81.95
Open
Rs82.95
Day's High
Rs82.95
Day's Low
Rs80.80
Volume
82,313
Avg. Vol
228,731
52-wk High
Rs97.30
52-wk Low
Rs55.60

About

CG Power And Industrial Solutions Limited, formerly Crompton Greaves Limited, is engaged in the business of power transformers and reactors, low tension motors and switchgears. The Company provides end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries and consumers. The Company's segments include Power Systems, Industrial Systems and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.48
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs50,675.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 626.79
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.55 10.90
ROE: -- 6.80 14.09

Latest News about CGPO.BO

MEDIA-India's Crompton Greaves leads race to buy Kenstar, offers 14 bln rupees - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

06 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Surya Roshni looking for new owner; Warburg Pincus, Crompton Greaves eye controlling stake - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sibar Auto Parts gets purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik

* Says got purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik for manufacturing, supply of electrical castings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CG Power & Industrial Solutions approves appointment of V.R. Venkatesh as CFO

* Says approved moving of Madhav Acharya, CFO of co to Avantha Group with effect from August 12, 2017

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's CG Power & Industrial Solutions June-qtr consol loss widens

* June quarter consol net loss 859.8 million rupees versus loss of 104.3 million rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CG Power & Industrial Solutions accepts offer for sale of co's power business in Hungary​

* Says ‍receipt of binding offer for sale and transfer of company's power business in hungary​

11 Aug 2017

MEDIA-India's Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals offers Videocon 14.4 bln rupees for Kenstar - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CG Power & Industrial Solutions says CG Power USA ceases to be co's step-down unit

* CG Power USA ceases to be step-down overseas unit of co; has been renamed as WEG Transformers USA Inc​ post divestment

01 Aug 2017
