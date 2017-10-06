CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CGPO.BO)
81.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.95 (-1.16%)
Rs81.95
Rs82.95
Rs82.95
Rs80.80
82,313
228,731
Rs97.30
Rs55.60
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs50,675.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|626.79
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|54.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.80
|14.09
MEDIA-India's Crompton Greaves leads race to buy Kenstar, offers 14 bln rupees - Economic Times
MEDIA-India's Surya Roshni looking for new owner; Warburg Pincus, Crompton Greaves eye controlling stake - Economic Times
BRIEF-Sibar Auto Parts gets purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik
* Says got purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik for manufacturing, supply of electrical castings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-CG Power & Industrial Solutions approves appointment of V.R. Venkatesh as CFO
* Says approved moving of Madhav Acharya, CFO of co to Avantha Group with effect from August 12, 2017
BRIEF-India's CG Power & Industrial Solutions June-qtr consol loss widens
* June quarter consol net loss 859.8 million rupees versus loss of 104.3 million rupees last year
BRIEF-CG Power & Industrial Solutions accepts offer for sale of co's power business in Hungary
* Says receipt of binding offer for sale and transfer of company's power business in hungary
MEDIA-India's Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals offers Videocon 14.4 bln rupees for Kenstar - Mint
BRIEF-CG Power & Industrial Solutions says CG Power USA ceases to be co's step-down unit
* CG Power USA ceases to be step-down overseas unit of co; has been renamed as WEG Transformers USA Inc post divestment