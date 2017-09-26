BRIEF-Cineplex announces credit facility update * Cineplex Inc - announced an increase of $75 million in revolving facility under terms of its existing credit facilities, entered into during Q2 of 2016

BRIEF-Cineplex announces normal course issuer bid * Cineplex-Pursuant to notice, co may acquire for cancellation up to 10% of its total public float of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership in Canada * IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership, adding two auditoriums and IMAX VR centre in canada

BRIEF-Cineplex Inc reports second quarter results * Q2 revenue C$364.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$386.9 million

BRIEF-Topgolf and Cineplex announce partnership to bring sports entertainment venues to Canada * Topgolf and Cineplex announce partnership to bring sports entertainment venues to Canada