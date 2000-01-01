Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)
CHG.L on London Stock Exchange
173.25GBp
3:35pm IST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-1.70%)
Prev Close
176.25
Open
174.75
Day's High
175.00
Day's Low
172.75
Volume
86,718
Avg. Vol
483,667
52-wk High
208.00
52-wk Low
140.00
About
Chemring Group PLC is engaged in offering solutions to protect defense and security markets. The Company operates through three segments: Countermeasures, which is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air, sea and land platforms, and land-based electronic warfare equipment; Sensors &... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£498.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|279.24
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|--