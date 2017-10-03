Edition:
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)

CHMB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

146.15INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs145.65
Open
Rs147.00
Day's High
Rs148.90
Day's Low
Rs144.50
Volume
594,311
Avg. Vol
925,876
52-wk High
Rs157.50
52-wk Low
Rs53.55

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited offers urea and di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP). The Company's segments include Fertilisers and other Agri-inputs segment, Own Manufactured Phosphoric Acid segment, Shipping segment and Software & Others segment. The Fertilisers and other Agri-inputs segment includes manufacture and... (more)

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs59,829.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 416.21
Dividend: 1.90
Yield (%): 1.32

P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

Latest News about CHMB.NS

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 3

Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Powertron Ltd

03 Oct 2017

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 25

(Repeating to add CHAMBAL FERT,AB FASHION, MUTHOOT FIN & RELIANCE JIO Primary CP deal) Sep 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE -------------------------

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals delivers ship Ratna Namrata to Gizmo Shipping Limited

* Says delivered ship - Ratna Namrata to Gizmo Shipping Limited, Malta on september 7, 2017

08 Sep 2017

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt for August 2017

Sep 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market for August 2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE DATE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w8glej) Further company coverage:

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals June qtr profit down 0.3 pct

* June quarter profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.41 billion rupees last year

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals announces deal for purchase of gas

* Says company entered into an agreement on June 13, 2017 for purchase of gas

14 Jun 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 1

Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals' Rajasthan plant resumes ops

* Says co's Rajasthan plant had resumed operations on May 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 May 2017
