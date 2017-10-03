Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs59,829.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|416.21
|Dividend:
|1.90
|Yield (%):
|1.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 3
Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Powertron Ltd
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 25
(Repeating to add CHAMBAL FERT,AB FASHION, MUTHOOT FIN & RELIANCE JIO Primary CP deal) Sep 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE -------------------------
BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals delivers ship Ratna Namrata to Gizmo Shipping Limited
* Says delivered ship - Ratna Namrata to Gizmo Shipping Limited, Malta on september 7, 2017
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt for August 2017
Sep 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market for August 2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE DATE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w8glej) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals June qtr profit down 0.3 pct
* June quarter profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.41 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals announces deal for purchase of gas
* Says company entered into an agreement on June 13, 2017 for purchase of gas
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 1
Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG
BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals' Rajasthan plant resumes ops
* Says co's Rajasthan plant had resumed operations on May 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: