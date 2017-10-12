BRIEF-Indian Oil Corp says co not considered any proposal for merger of Chennai Petroleum with co‍​ * Clarifies on news item that said co drops plan to merge Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd with co‍​

BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Corp to set up 9 MMTPA refinery at Cauvery basin * Setting up of new 9 MMTPA refinery at Cauvery basin refinery

BRIEF-India's Chennai Petroleum Corp June-qtr profit down 93 pct * June quarter profit 334.9 million rupees versus profit of 4.70 billion rupees last year

Chennai Petroleum shuts diesel unit at 210,000-bpd refinery - sources NEW DELHI Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd has shut a 1.8-million-tonne-per-year diesel hydro desulphurisation (DHDS) unit at its 210,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Manali in Tamil Nadu for revamp, people familiar with the plan said on Thursday.