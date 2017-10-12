Edition:
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)

CHPC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

443.85INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.05 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs440.80
Open
Rs444.35
Day's High
Rs448.40
Day's Low
Rs437.35
Volume
360,634
Avg. Vol
1,000,813
52-wk High
Rs467.00
52-wk Low
Rs226.65

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is a holding company. The Company operates in downstream petroleum sector. CPCL has approximately two refineries with a combined refining capacity of over 11.5 million tons per annum (MMTPA). The Manali Refinery has a capacity of approximately 10.5 MMTPA and is a refinery with fuel,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs61,619.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 148.91
Dividend: 21.00
Yield (%): 5.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about CHPC.NS

BRIEF-Indian Oil Corp says co not considered any proposal for merger of Chennai Petroleum with co‍​

* Clarifies on news item that said co drops plan to merge Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd with co‍​

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Corp to set up 9 MMTPA refinery at Cauvery basin

* Setting up of new 9 MMTPA refinery at Cauvery basin refinery

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Chennai Petroleum Corp June-qtr profit down 93 pct

* June quarter profit 334.9 million rupees versus profit of 4.70 billion rupees last year

04 Aug 2017

Chennai Petroleum shuts diesel unit at 210,000-bpd refinery - sources

NEW DELHI Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd has shut a 1.8-million-tonne-per-year diesel hydro desulphurisation (DHDS) unit at its 210,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Manali in Tamil Nadu for revamp, people familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

01 Jun 2017

