Choppies Enterprises Ltd (CHPJ.J)
CHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
300.00ZAc
6:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
305.00
Open
300.00
Day's High
300.00
Day's Low
300.00
Volume
46,094
Avg. Vol
78,457
52-wk High
428.00
52-wk Low
162.00
About
Choppies Enterprises Limited operates a supermarket chain in Botswana, which is engaged in providing consumer goods. The Company's retail offerings include international food brands and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, as well as its own private label for consumers. The Company's segments include Botswana, South... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|P3,125.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,291.63
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|1.17
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Choppies names Farouk Ismail as vice chairman
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)