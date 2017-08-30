Edition:
India

Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW.TO)

CHW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
11,718
52-wk High
$14.60
52-wk Low
$10.90

Chart for

About

Chesswood Group Limited is engaged in financial services businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment Financing-U.S. and Equipment Financing-Canada. The Equipment Financing-U.S. segment is involved in small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small businesses. The Equipment Financing-Canada segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.70
Market Cap(Mil.): $203.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 16.57
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 6.84

Financials

Latest News about CHW.TO

BRIEF-Chesswood exercises additional accordion funds under credit facility

* Chesswood exercises additional accordion funds under credit facility

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Chesswood renews normal course issuer bid and initiates automatic share purchase plan

* Chesswood - TSX accepted notice of intention to conduct normal course issuer bid to enable purchase up to 1.08 million of 16.6 million common shares outstanding

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Chesswood reports record Q2 operating earnings of $9.3 mln

* Chesswood reports record second quarter operating earnings of $9.3 million

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Chesswood Group Q1 EPS from continuing operations $0.26

* Qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 May 2017
» More CHW.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates