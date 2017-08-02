Brazil's Cielo sees competition from smaller firms easing SAO PAULO, Aug 2 Competition from smaller payment processing firms in Brazil should ease soon, mitigating the impact of a declining base of point-of-sale machines amid a recession that has triggered massive store closures, executives at Cielo SA said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo cuts targets as recession tames sales, costs SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment processor, cut targets for expense and capital spending growth this year, citing slowing inflation and declining client rentals of point-of-sale machines stemming from a harsh recession.

Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates as financial expenses slump SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Cielo SA beat second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, reflecting declining debt-servicing costs at Brazil's largest payment processing firm and better-than-expected revenue at a credit card venture and a U.S.-based payment solutions unit.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo beats estimates despite revenue decline SAO PAULO, May 2 Cielo SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as rising financial gains helped offset declining revenue and income from receivable prepayments at Brazil's biggest payment solutions firm.