Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA)

CIEL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

22.51BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 22.51
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,994,496
52-wk High
R$ 27.69
52-wk Low
R$ 20.36

About

Cielo SA, formerly Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento, is a Brazil-based company that provides services related to credit cards and other payment methods. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Capturing and processing of transactions, which acquires and processes credit and debit card... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 59,036.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,716.81
Dividend: 0.37
Yield (%): 3.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about CIEL3.SA

Brazil's Cielo sees competition from smaller firms easing

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 Competition from smaller payment processing firms in Brazil should ease soon, mitigating the impact of a declining base of point-of-sale machines amid a recession that has triggered massive store closures, executives at Cielo SA said on Wednesday.

02 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo cuts targets as recession tames sales, costs

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment processor, cut targets for expense and capital spending growth this year, citing slowing inflation and declining client rentals of point-of-sale machines stemming from a harsh recession.

02 Aug 2017

Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates as financial expenses slump

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Cielo SA beat second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, reflecting declining debt-servicing costs at Brazil's largest payment processing firm and better-than-expected revenue at a credit card venture and a U.S.-based payment solutions unit.

02 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo beats estimates despite revenue decline

SAO PAULO, May 2 Cielo SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as rising financial gains helped offset declining revenue and income from receivable prepayments at Brazil's biggest payment solutions firm.

03 May 2017

Brazil's Cielo beats 1st-qtr profit estimates despite revenue decline

SAO PAULO, May 2 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment solutions firm, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as declining financial expenses helped offset falling revenue and income from receivable prepayments.

03 May 2017
