Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI.TO)

CIGI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

68.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$68.55
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
49,132
52-wk High
$77.00
52-wk Low
$45.97

About

Colliers International Group Inc. is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate. It is engaged in the... (more)

Beta: 1.84
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,914.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 37.52
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 0.20

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

MOVES-Colliers appoints Rob Faulkner as director of investment property

Oct 5 Real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc said it appointed Rob Faulkner as a director to its investment property management team.

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Spruce House Investment Management LLC reports 16 pct stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Sept. 14, 2017

* Spruce House Investment Management LLC reports 16 percent stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Sept. 14, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2htCcXW) Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-FirstService Corp says ‍FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc

* FirstService Corp - ‍ FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc; terms of transaction were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Colliers International Group expands in Japan

* Colliers international Group Inc - ‍it has commenced company-owned operations in Japan​

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Colliers International buys Australian project management firm

* Colliers International Group Inc - announced acquisition of NixAnderson, an Australian project management firm

05 Sep 2017
  Price Chg
CBRE Group Inc (CBG.N) $40.24 +0.23
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N) $130.64 -1.02
Grubb & Ellis Company (GRBEQ.PK) -- --
HFF, Inc. (HF.N) $43.13 -0.85

