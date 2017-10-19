Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (CIMSA.IS)
CIMSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
13.96TRY
19 Oct 2017
13.96TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25TL (-1.76%)
-0.25TL (-1.76%)
Prev Close
14.21TL
14.21TL
Open
14.22TL
14.22TL
Day's High
14.33TL
14.33TL
Day's Low
13.96TL
13.96TL
Volume
377,792
377,792
Avg. Vol
218,491
218,491
52-wk High
18.32TL
18.32TL
52-wk Low
13.80TL
13.80TL
About
Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Cimsa) is a Turkey-based manufacturer of cement, clinker and ready-mixed concrete. The Company offers a range of products, including special types like white cement and calcium aluminate cement, in addition to Gray Portland Cement. The Company’s plants are located in Adana, Mersin, Kayseri,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,933.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|135.08
|Dividend:
|1.42
|Yield (%):
|9.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09