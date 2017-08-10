Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)
CINE.L on London Stock Exchange
664.50GBp
3:33pm IST
Change (% chg)
7.50 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
657.00
Open
658.50
Day's High
668.50
Day's Low
657.00
Volume
111,718
Avg. Vol
640,466
52-wk High
744.90
52-wk Low
528.00
About
Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens. It operates in the... (more)
|Beta:
|0.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,920.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|273.89
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|--
BRIEF-Cineworld Group says interim dividend 6 pence per share
* H1 REVENUE AT 420.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 356.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
UPDATE 1-UK's Cineworld half-year revenue rises 17.8 pct
Aug 10 British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said half-year revenue rose 17.8 percent, boosted by strong box office performance of movie titles such as "Beauty and the Beast", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "The Fate of the Furious".
BRIEF-Cineworld says from Jan. 1 to May 11 records revenue growth of 21.3 pct
* For period 1 January 2017 to 11 May 2017, group achieved revenue growth of 21.3%, 15.8% on a constant currency basis