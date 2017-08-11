Edition:
India

Cipla Ltd (CIPL.BO)

CIPL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

593.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-14.50 (-2.38%)
Prev Close
Rs608.20
Open
Rs608.20
Day's High
Rs619.80
Day's Low
Rs590.50
Volume
115,955
Avg. Vol
118,927
52-wk High
Rs633.95
52-wk Low
Rs479.00

Chart for

About

Cipla Limited is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company. The Company's strategic business units include Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Respiratory and Cipla Global Access. The Company's geographical segments include India, USA, South Africa and Rest of the World. The Company manufactures metered... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs471,067.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 804.69
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about CIPL.BO

Cipla first-quarter profit rises 20 percent, beats estimates

Cipla Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts' estimates, as higher sales in Europe and South Africa offset weakness in its key domestic market.

11 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Cipla Q1 profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates

* South Africa revenue up 21 pct (Adds details from press release)

11 Aug 2017

India's Cipla June-qtr profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates

Aug 11 Cipla Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts' estimates.

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Cipla June-qtr consol profit up about 21 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 4.09 billion rupees versus 3.39 billion rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Cipla launches rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children

* Launches quality-assured rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children

25 Jul 2017

MEDIA-India's Cipla, Novartis explore marketing tie-up - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs recalls Cipla-made zenatane capsule from U.S. markets

* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item, "Dr Reddy's recalls 3.25l cartons Cipla-made acne drug from US".

15 Jun 2017

BUZZ-India's Cipla plunges to 11-mth low on unexpected Q4 loss

** Cipla Ltd drops as much as 4.7 pct to 480.2 rupees, its lowest since June 27, 2016

26 May 2017

Cipla lowers bio drugs investment, sharpens focus on respiratory

MUMBAI Cipla Ltd , India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, plans to reduce investment in biosimilars to sharpen its focus on building a portfolio of high-margin respiratory products, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

26 May 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Cipla lowers bio drugs investment, sharpens focus on respiratory

* Posts Q4 loss vs. analysts' forecast for profit (Recasts with CEO's comments)

26 May 2017
» More CIPL.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates