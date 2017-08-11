Cipla first-quarter profit rises 20 percent, beats estimates Cipla Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts' estimates, as higher sales in Europe and South Africa offset weakness in its key domestic market.

BRIEF-India's Cipla launches rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children * Launches quality-assured rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children

MEDIA-India's Cipla, Novartis explore marketing tie-up - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs recalls Cipla-made zenatane capsule from U.S. markets * Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item, "Dr Reddy's recalls 3.25l cartons Cipla-made acne drug from US".

BUZZ-India's Cipla plunges to 11-mth low on unexpected Q4 loss ** Cipla Ltd drops as much as 4.7 pct to 480.2 rupees, its lowest since June 27, 2016

Cipla lowers bio drugs investment, sharpens focus on respiratory MUMBAI Cipla Ltd , India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, plans to reduce investment in biosimilars to sharpen its focus on building a portfolio of high-margin respiratory products, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.