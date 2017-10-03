CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)
28.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
$28.32
432,676
$29.94
$23.52
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$7,718.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|277.95
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|5.08
Financials
BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at September 30, 2017 of $121.4 billion and total assets of $162.1 billion
BRIEF-CI Financial announces new debenture financing
* CI Financial Corp - Entered into an agreement to sell debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $250 million
BRIEF-CI Financial makes a strategic investment in financial technology with the acquisition of BBS Securities
* CI Financial Corp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - Reported preliminary assets under management at August 31, 2017 of $120.5 billion and total assets of $160.7 billion.
BRIEF-CI Financial Corp says DDJ High Yield Fund was terminated effective Aug. 15
* CI Financial Corp - DDJ High Yield Fund was terminated effective August 15, 2017
BRIEF-CI Financial reports Q2 sales C$3.8 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-CI Financial to buy Sentry Investments
* CI Financial acquires leading independent canadian investment firm Sentry Investments
BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - reported preliminary assets under management at July 31, 2017 of $120.4 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion.
BRIEF-CI Financial renews normal course issuer bid
* CI Financial Corp says is expected that purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on June 18, 2017 and will terminate on June 17, 2018
BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* Says preliminary assets under management at May 31, 2017 of $123.3 billion and total assets of $164.0 billion