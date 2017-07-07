Edition:
About

Cardinal Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil-focused company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its Wainwright properties are located approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

BRIEF-Apache announces strategic exit from Canada

* Apache Corp - also in June, Apache sold assets at Midale and House mountain, located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, to Calgary-based Cardinal Energy Ltd

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cardinal Energy closes Light Oil acquisition

* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces closing of Light Oil acquisition

30 Jun 2017

CORRECTED-Canada's Cenovus facing tough market for critical asset sales

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 Cenovus Energy Inc's efforts to sell C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) of energy assets, already facing a rocky road because weak oil prices are depressing the appetite for deals, has become complicated by the surprise departure of its chief executive officer, fund managers said.

22 Jun 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as energy stocks, hurt by oil, lead declines

TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged lower by weakness in energy stocks as oil prices fell and a modest dip in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.

03 Jun 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as lower oil prices weigh on energy stocks

TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weakness in energy stocks due to lower oil prices and a drop in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.

02 Jun 2017

Apache sells Canadian oil assets to Cardinal for C$330 million

CALGARY, Alberta U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd to focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.

02 Jun 2017

Apache sells Canadian oil assets to Cardinal for C$330 mln

CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd so it can focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Production averaged 14,600 boe/d in Q4/16, 15,200 boe/d in Q1/17; currently producing approximately 17,000 boe/d

05 May 2017
