Edition:
India

Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO)

CJT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

51.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$51.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
16,974
52-wk High
$53.52
52-wk Low
$42.51

Chart for

About

Cargojet Inc. is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company's cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): $688.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 13.30
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 1.49

Financials

Latest News about CJT.TO

BRIEF-Cargojet posts Q2 revenue c$88.2 million

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA was $24.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 9.3 pct versus previous year

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Cargojet posts Q1 revenue C$87.1 million

* Cargojet Inc qtrly adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million or 28.2 pct versus previous year

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible debentures

* Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

15 May 2017
» More CJT.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates