Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)
CKN.L on London Stock Exchange
2,936.00GBp
3:33pm IST
Change (% chg)
-19.00 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
2,955.00
Open
2,923.00
Day's High
2,970.00
Day's Low
2,899.00
Volume
4,354
Avg. Vol
40,534
52-wk High
3,033.00
52-wk Low
1,910.00
About
Clarkson PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides integrated shipping services. The Company's segments include Broking, Financial, Support and Research. The Company's Broking division represents services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a range of cargoes. It also represents... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£884.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|30.23
|Dividend:
|23.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.78
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-4.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-12.61
|14.09