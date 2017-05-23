Edition:
India

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)

CLAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

606.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.50 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs612.00
Open
Rs613.20
Day's High
Rs615.50
Day's Low
Rs603.35
Volume
6,287
Avg. Vol
21,825
52-wk High
Rs822.00
52-wk Low
Rs563.25

Chart for

About

Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited is a manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals. The Company has classified its range of products into two business segments: Pigments and Colors, and Dyes and Specialty Chemicals. The Pigments and Colors segment includes pigments, pigment preparations, additives and masterbatches. The Dyes... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs13,622.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.08
Dividend: 25.00
Yield (%): 4.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Latest News about CLAC.NS

BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share

May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 May 2017
» More CLAC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates