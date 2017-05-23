Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)
CLAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
606.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.50 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs612.00
Open
Rs613.20
Day's High
Rs615.50
Day's Low
Rs603.35
Volume
6,287
Avg. Vol
21,825
52-wk High
Rs822.00
52-wk Low
Rs563.25
About
Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited is a manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals. The Company has classified its range of products into two business segments: Pigments and Colors, and Dyes and Specialty Chemicals. The Pigments and Colors segment includes pigments, pigment preparations, additives and masterbatches. The Dyes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,622.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.08
|Dividend:
|25.00
|Yield (%):
|4.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: