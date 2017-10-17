Edition:
Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO)

CLAI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

350.00INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.80 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs351.80
Open
Rs352.00
Day's High
Rs352.90
Day's Low
Rs345.00
Volume
98,190
Avg. Vol
159,588
52-wk High
Rs430.10
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

Claris Lifesciences Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of drugs and pharmaceutical products. The Company's geographical segments are India and Outside India. The Company's subsidiary, Claris Injectables Limited, is engaged in specialty Injectables business. The Company manufactures and markets... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs19,884.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 54.57
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about CLAI.BO

BRIEF-RBI hikes foreign investment limit in Claris Lifesciences to 49 pct

* Investment limit in Claris Lifesciences Ltd by FII/FPI raised to 49 percent and increase in NRI limit from 10 to 24 per cent Source text: http://bit.ly/2goNzjF Further company coverage:

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences completes stake sale in JV to Otsuka

* Completes sale of its stake in JV to Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xh4cE9) Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences gets shareholders' nod to raise FII/FPI shareholding limits in co

* Gets shareholders' nod to raise FII/FPI shareholding limits in co Source text: http://bit.ly/2hhdhD2 Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit down 13 pct

* June quarter consol profit 192.1 million rupees versus profit of 220 million rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

U.S. FTC approves Baxter's acquisition of Claris business with condition

WASHINGTON Baxter International Inc and Claris Lifesciences Ltd have agreed to divest two types of pharmaceutical products to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that Baxter's proposed acquisition of Claris’ injectable drugs business is anticompetitive, the agency said on Thursday.

21 Jul 2017

U.S. FTC approves Baxter's acquisition of Claris business with condition

WASHINGTON, July 20 Baxter International Inc and Claris Lifesciences Ltd have agreed to divest two types of pharmaceutical products to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that Baxter's proposed acquisition of Claris’ injectable drugs business is anticompetitive, the agency said on Thursday.

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit

* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences approves sale of shares of Otsuka Pharmaceutical India for $20 mln

* Says approved sale of shares of Otsuka Pharmaceutical India to Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory for $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 May 2017
