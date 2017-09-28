Edition:
Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX.MC)

CLNX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

20.78EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
€20.75
Open
€20.75
Day's High
€20.94
Day's Low
€20.72
Volume
645,922
Avg. Vol
670,357
52-wk High
€20.94
52-wk Low
€12.55

Cellnex Telecom SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the wireless telecommunications (telecom) business. Its activities are divided into three segments: Broadcasting infrastructure, Telecom site rental, as well as Network services and other. The Broadcasting infrastructure division comprises distribution and transmission of... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,388.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 231.68
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 0.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about CLNX.MC

BRIEF-Cellnex wins 4-year contract from Maritime Rescue

* SAYS WINS CONTRACT FROM MARITIME RESCUE FOR GLOBAL MARITIME DISTRESS AND SAFETY SYSTEM IN SPAIN

28 Sep 2017

Fitch: Cellnex Leverage Trajectory Still a Risk Following Alticom Acquisition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Cellnex Telecom S.A.'s potential acquisition of Alticom has a strong long-term operational rationale but the company's leverage trajectory remains a risk to its rating (BBB-/Negative). Cellnex announced it intends to acquire Alticom, a Dutch telecommunication and broadcast tower operator for EUR133 million. The acquisition aims to build on Cellnex's existing presence in the Netherland

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Cellnex buys Dutch Alticom to expand 5G capabilities

* BUYS ALTICOM WITH INVESTMENT OF 133 MILLION EUROS PAID WITH CASH IN HAND

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Cellnex Telecom H1 net profit down at 19 mln euros

* H1 REVENUE 379 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 338 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

28 Jul 2017

Fitch Revises Cellnex's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Spain-based Cellnex Telecom S.A.'s (Cellnex) Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Negative Outlook follows Cellnex's plan to acquire a 54% stake in Swiss Towers AG for EUR171 million, which Fitch believes will likely be successfully completed. Cellnex intends to fund the acquisition using exist

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Cellnex Telecom buys Swiss Towers AG in consortium, for 430 mln euros

* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group enters into definitive agreement with consortium led by Cellnex Telecom S.A.

* ENTERS INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY CELLNEX, STRENGTHENING NETWORK

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Cellnex Telecom Q1 revenue up 15 pct YoY

* Q1 revenue 189 million euros ($205 million) versus 165 million euros year ago

28 Apr 2017
