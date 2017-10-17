BRIEF-Clover Industries Ffrantz Scheepers appointed new CFO designate * CLOVER INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍FRANTZ SCHEEPERS APPOINTED AS NEW CFO DESIGNATE, EFFECTIVE 1 NOVEMBER 2017​

BRIEF-Clover Industries' financial director steps down * ELTON RONALD BOSCH, FINANCIAL DIRECTOR, HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FOR PERSONAL REASONS AND IN ORDER TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS