Clicks Group Ltd (CLSJ.J)

CLSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

15,545.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

45.00 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
15,500.00
Open
15,725.00
Day's High
15,725.00
Day's Low
15,478.00
Volume
191,625
Avg. Vol
544,666
52-wk High
16,333.00
52-wk Low
11,000.00

Chart for

About

Clicks Group Limited is a retail-led healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. Through retail brands, such as Clicks, GNC, The Body Shop, Claire's and Musica, it has over 690 stores across southern Africa. Clicks is a pharmacy, health and beauty retailer with over 500 stores and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.58
Market Cap(Mil.): R38,046.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 245.97
Dividend: 88.00
Yield (%): 1.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.66 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.89 10.90
ROE: -- 13.39 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates