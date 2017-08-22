Top Singapore taxi firm ComfortDelgro in exclusive talks with Uber SINGAPORE Singapore's biggest taxi operator, ComfortDelgro Corp Ltd, entered into exclusive talks with Uber Technologies Inc for a potential tie-up, it said on Tuesday, in a move that could help Uber in its fight with dominant ride-hailing firm Grab.

Top Singapore taxi firm ComfortDelgro in exclusive talks with Uber SINGAPORE Singapore's biggest taxi operator, ComfortDelgro Corp Ltd , entered into exclusive talks with Uber Technologies Inc for a potential tie-up, it said on Tuesday, in a move that could help Uber in its fight with dominant ride-hailing firm Grab.