BRIEF-CanniMed Therapeutics, Avaria Health & Beauty signs letter of intent * CanniMed Therapeutics - co, Avaria Health & Beauty signed letter of intent for distribution of medical cannabis products, clinical research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics Q3 loss from cont ops $0.06 per share​ * Cannimed Therapeutics Inc. reports financial results for Q3 2017

BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics says signed supply agreement with Akula Trading * Says signed definitive supply agreement with Akula Trading Pty Ltd, a private South African Corporation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: