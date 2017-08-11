CANADA STOCKS-North Korea tensions weigh on TSX futures Aug 11 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as the escalating war of words between the United States and North Korea drove investors toward the yen, Swiss franc and gold.

BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group posts Q2 earnings c$0.06/shr * Q1 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group announces voting results of election of directors * Computer modelling group announces voting results of election of directors and new chair appointment