Edition:
India

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG (CMIG4.SA)

CMIG4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

8.31BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 8.31
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,603,718
52-wk High
R$ 12.04
52-wk Low
R$ 5.14

Chart for

About

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG is a holding company that is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Company's segments include Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Telecom, Gas and Other. The Company, through its interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.34
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 10,398.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,258.84
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 5.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about CMIG4.SA

Brazil's Cemig fires business development director, sources say

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 Brazilian state-run electricity company Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has dismissed its business development director, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

20 Oct 2017

Brazil's Cemig extends period for investors to access data on Light

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 Brazilian power firm Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA extended by one month on Monday the period for potential investors to access information regarding Rio's power utility Light SA.

03 Oct 2017

Exclusive: Brazil's Minas state to oust Cemig CEO Alvarenga - sources

SAO PAULO The No. 1 shareholder in Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has decided to oust Chief Executive Bernardo Alvarenga and three senior executives after the debt-laden Brazilian power utility lost dam contracts and took too long to shed assets, two people directly involved in the matter said on Friday.

30 Sep 2017

Exclusive: Brazil's Minas state to oust Cemig CEO Alvarenga, sources say

SAO PAULO The No. 1 shareholder in Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has decided to oust Chief Executive Bernardo Alvarenga and three senior executives after the debt-laden power utility lost control of four dams and took too long to shed assets, two people directly involved in the matter said on Friday.

29 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Cemig to exit Brazil's Renova as Brookfield hints at higher bid: sources

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA and a subsidiary plan to exit their controlling stake in Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA as Brookfield Asset Management Inc considers raising a takeover bid more than initially expected, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

29 Sep 2017

Cemig to exit Brazil's Renova as Brookfield signals higher bid, sources say

Sept 29 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA and a subsidiary plan to exit their controlling stake in Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA as Brookfield Asset Management Inc considers raising a takeover bid more than initially expected, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

29 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cemig will sell stocks to retain dam -congressman

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazil's second largest utility launched a last-ditch attempt on Monday to try to retain control of at least one of the four hydroelectric dams the federal government wants to privatize in an auction on Wednesday.

26 Sep 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday :

21 Sep 2017

Exclusive - Brazil's Classico, AGC in talks for Cemig stake: sources

SAO PAULO AGC Energia SA is in advanced talks to sell the 20.1 percent voting stake it holds in Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA to investment bank Banco Classico SA, which could in turn be invited to share control of Brazil's No. 3 power utility, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

09 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez walks out of Cemig shareholder accord

SAO PAULO, Sept 7 In a surprise move, a unit of Andrade Gutierrez SA, a Brazilian infrastructure and energy conglomerate, decided to leave the controlling bloc of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, putting an end to months of tension with the Brazilian power utility's largest shareholder.

08 Sep 2017
» More CMIG4.SA News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Endesa SA (ELE.MC) €19.19 -0.03
EDP - Energias de Portugal SA (EDP.LS) €3.01 0.00
Enel Americas SA (ENAM.SN) -- --
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (CPLE6.SA) R$ 27.95 --
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (CPLE3.SA) R$ 23.97 --
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (CPLE5.SA) R$ 35.00 --
Enel Generacion Chile SA (ENGX.SN) -- --
CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA) R$ 13.94 --
CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP3.SA) R$ 12.50 -0.01
CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP5.SA) R$ 19.50 +0.88

Earnings vs. Estimates