Capitaland Mall Trust (CMLT.SI)
CMLT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
2.06SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
$2.04
Open
$2.06
Day's High
$2.07
Day's Low
$2.05
Volume
10,152,300
Avg. Vol
12,020,004
52-wk High
$2.17
52-wk Low
$1.87
About
CapitaLand Mall Trust is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust owns and invests in income-producing assets, which are used for retail purposes primarily in Singapore. Its portfolio consists of approximately 3,100 leases with local and international retailers and has a committed occupancy of approximate... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$7,162.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,545.79
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|4.58
Financials
BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q3 net property income of S$121.4 million
* Qtrly gross revenue S$169.4 million versus S$169.7 million
BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust reports qtrly distributable income of S$97.2 mln
* Distributable income was S$97.2 million for 2Q 2017, 0.1% higher than S$97.1 million for 2Q 2016
BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust announces appointment of Tan Tee Hieong as CEO
* Appointment of Tan Tee Hieong as chief executive officer and executive director of company