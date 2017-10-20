Edition:
Capitaland Mall Trust (CMLT.SI)

CMLT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.06SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
$2.04
Open
$2.06
Day's High
$2.07
Day's Low
$2.05
Volume
10,152,300
Avg. Vol
12,020,004
52-wk High
$2.17
52-wk Low
$1.87

CapitaLand Mall Trust is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust owns and invests in income-producing assets, which are used for retail purposes primarily in Singapore. Its portfolio consists of approximately 3,100 leases with local and international retailers and has a committed occupancy of approximate... (more)

Beta: 0.52
Market Cap(Mil.): $7,162.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,545.79
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 4.58

BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q3 net property income of S$121.4​ million

* Qtrly gross revenue S$169.4​ million versus S$169.7 million

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust reports qtrly distributable income of S$97.2 mln

* Distributable income was S$97.2 million for 2Q 2017, 0.1% higher than S$97.1 million for 2Q 2016

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust announces appointment of Tan Tee Hieong as CEO

* Appointment of Tan Tee Hieong as chief executive officer and executive director of company

25 Apr 2017
