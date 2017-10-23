Touissit Cie Miniere de SA (CMT.CS)
CMT.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
1,480.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
1,480.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-5.00 (-0.34%)
null-5.00 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
null1,485.00
null1,485.00
Open
null1,480.00
null1,480.00
Day's High
null1,485.00
null1,485.00
Day's Low
null1,478.00
null1,478.00
Volume
623
623
Avg. Vol
1,238
1,238
52-wk High
null1,747.00
null1,747.00
52-wk Low
null1,041.00
null1,041.00
About
Touissit Cie Miniere de SA, formerly Compagnie Miniere de Toussit SA, is a Morocco-based company engaged in the exploration, mining and mineral processing base metals, precious metals and industrial minerals. It has over 35 mining permits. It mainly extracts lead and zinc ores. It operates underground mines at Tighza, Morocco,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|2,589.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1.68
|Dividend:
|48.00
|Yield (%):
|3.12