Edition:
India

Cemex SAB de CV (CMXCPO.MX)

CMXCPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

15.18MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$15.18
Open
$15.37
Day's High
$15.59
Day's Low
$15.14
Volume
24,350,345
Avg. Vol
32,533,267
52-wk High
$19.27
52-wk Low
$14.55

Chart for

About

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.14
Market Cap(Mil.): $242,108.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 19,423.15
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Competitors

  Price Chg
Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN.S) CHF57.30 +0.85
Cementos Molins SA (CMTM.SCT) -- --
Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC.MX) $92.95 -0.98
Lafarge SA (LAFP.PA) -- --
Buzzi Unicem SpA (BZU.MI) €23.30 +0.33
Buzzi Unicem SpA (BZUn.MI) €13.42 +0.02
HeidelbergCement AG (HEIG.DE) €84.91 +0.97
The Siam Cement PCL (SCC.BK) 492.00฿ +4.00
TPI Polene Public Company Limited (TPIPL.BK) 2.24฿ 0.00
Italcementi SpA (ITAI.MI) -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates