Centrica PLC (CNA.L)

CNA.L on London Stock Exchange

173.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
173.10
--
--
--
--
23,341,378
236.90
170.88

About

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company's segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage. The Energy Supply &... (more)

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): £9,759.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,592.89
Dividend: 3.60
Yield (%): --

UPDATE 1-Record close for FTSE as sterling slides on Brexit impasse

* Centrica, SSE recover from energy cap concerns (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-UK ask regulator to set price cap to mend "broken energy market"

* Centre-right government acts to modify market (Updates after publication of draft bill)

12 Oct 2017

FTSE holds near 2-month high though banks weigh

LONDON, Oct 12 Britain's top share index held at a two-month high on Thursday, though a fall among financials and Centrica capped gains as did a pop higher for sterling.

12 Oct 2017

UK to publish draft energy price cap laws, seeking to fix "broken" market

LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will publish on Thursday a draft law designed to cap consumer energy prices for millions of households, taking action to try and fix a market it says punishes loyal customers.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Sterling slide boosts Britain's FTSE, basic resources, oil stocks jump

* FTSE to flat-line into year-end - Reuters poll (Adds closing prices)

05 Oct 2017

Centrica, SSE pull out of slump as Britain's FTSE edges higher

LONDON, Oct 5 Britain's main share index outperformed European peers on Thursday as a weaker pound and strong basic resources stocks underpinned gains, and Centrica and SSE recovered from a slump after Prime Minister Theresa May announced a cap on energy prices.

05 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 5

Oct 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures flat ahead of the cash market open.

05 Oct 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 5

Oct 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * UK CAR SALES: New car registrations in Britain fell by 9.2 percent in September, making it highly likely that sales this year will be down for the first time since 2011, according to preliminary numbers from an industry body. * BANK OF ENGLAND: Britain's banks need a watertight Brexit transition deal by Christmas to avoid a potentially disorderly shift of

05 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-British PM May orders energy price cap, shares tumble

* Cap to be kept under review (Updates with more company reaction, share prices, analyst comment)

04 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Shares in Centrica, SSE sink as May announces energy price cap

LONDON, Oct 4 Shares in British energy providers Centrica and SSE hit session lows on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would impose a price cap on the domestic energy market.

04 Oct 2017
