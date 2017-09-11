CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 11 Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basant Overseas

BRIEF-Canara Bank revises rate of interest on savings bank deposits * Says revises rate of interest on savings bank deposits with outstanding balances above INR 5 million to 4 percent

BRIEF-Kamat Hotels (India) gets approval from Canara Bank for one time settlement proposal * Says gets approval from Canara Bank for one time settlement proposal Source text: [Kamat Hotels (I) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Company has received an approval from Canara Bank approving the One Time Settlement proposal (OTS). The details as required under regulation 30 are given below:A. Reason for opting for One Time Settlement:The Reason

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank raises $400 mln via issue of senior unsecured bonds * Says raises $400 million via issue of senior unsecured bonds under $2 billion medium term note programme Source text - http://bit.ly/2v2IIZP Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Canara Bank falls; June-qtr provisions up 48 pct ** State-run lender Canara Bank Ltd falls as much as 6 pct to 348.95 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct drop since Dec 26, 2016

Canara Bank first-quarter net profit misses estimates; bad loans rise Canara Bank posted a lower-than-expected quarterly net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher bad loan provisions.

India's CRISIL Ratings buys 8.9 pct stake in rival CARE for $68 mln MUMBAI, June 29 CRISIL Ltd, majority owned by S&P Global Inc, bought a 8.9 percent stake in rival CARE Ratings for 4.36 billion rupees ($67.55 million), expanding into the country's ratings business at a time of surging corporate bond issuance.