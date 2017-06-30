Edition:
Connect Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based distribution company. The Company's segments include Connect News & Media: News Distribution (Smiths News); Connect News & Media: Media (DMD); Connect Parcel Freight (Tuffnells); and Connect Books (Bertrams, Dawson Books and Wordery). Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and... (more)

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): £247.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 247.66
Dividend: 3.10
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 22.03 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.62 10.90
ROE: -- 3.72 14.09

BRIEF-Connect completes sale of Education & Care division to RM plc

* Says sale of its education & care division to RM plc has completed today

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Connect sees education & care unit sale completing on or around June 30

* CMA has earlier today announced that it has unconditionally cleared transaction, paving way for transaction to proceed to completion

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Connect Group Tesilient reports h1 pre-tax profit 18.1 mln stg

* Resilient H1 performance in more challenging market conditions, no change to outlook

25 Apr 2017
