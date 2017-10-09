Edition:
India

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

CNE.L on London Stock Exchange

197.70GBp
1:12pm IST
Change (% chg)

2.10 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
195.60
Open
196.30
Day's High
198.30
Day's Low
196.20
Volume
200,446
Avg. Vol
1,822,311
52-wk High
250.60
52-wk Low
164.20

Chart for

About

Cairn Energy PLC (Cairn) is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company's portfolio is focused on approximately three geographical regions, such as North West Europe, the Atlantic Margin and the Mediterranean. Cairn has exploration and appraisal assets in the Atlantic Margin,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,138.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 583.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about CNE.L

Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 billion in new exploration

NEW DELHI Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, will invest 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) in exploration projects off India's east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its acting CEO said.

09 Oct 2017

MEDIA-Taxman to attach shares if Cairn does not pay INR 103.95 bln tax - PTI in Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

10 Jul 2017

EnQuest starts Kraken oilfield in latest boost to North Sea

LONDON, June 26 EnQuest has started oil production from the Kraken field in the North Sea, the latest addition to the ageing oil and gas basin that has enjoyed a revival despite a drop in crude prices.

26 Jun 2017

BUZZ-Cairn Energy: Stake in Cairn India may be put on block

** Oil explorer Cairn Energy's shares down 3.4 pct at 166.7 pence - among top losers on FTSE mid cap index

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute

* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn

19 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Woodside faces delay on Senegal oil project over ownership row

* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)

08 Jun 2017

Woodside faces delay on Senegal oil project over ownership row

MELBOURNE, June 8 A dispute between two Australian energy companies escalated on Thursday, potentially delaying a promising oil project off Senegal which was due to start producing as early as 2021.

08 Jun 2017
» More CNE.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates