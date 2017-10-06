Edition:
India

Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)

CNFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

537.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs537.15
Open
Rs537.00
Day's High
Rs545.40
Day's Low
Rs533.40
Volume
439,606
Avg. Vol
539,251
52-wk High
Rs666.00
52-wk Low
Rs251.98

Chart for

About

Can Fin Homes Ltd. is a housing finance company. The Company offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans. Its housing loan products include individual home loans and various schemes related to the construction... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.74
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs70,429.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 26.62
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about CNFH.NS

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6

Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT/ST Bk Fac

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves share split in 1:5 ratio

* Says approved sub-division (split) of shares of company in ratio 1:5

23 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider proposal for sub-division of shares

* Says to consider proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 bln rupees

* Says approved to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 billion rupees via NCD issue Source text:http://bit.ly/2rhFNJ1 Further company coverage:

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs

* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 May 2017

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 708.7 million rupees versus 474.5 million rupees year ago

25 Apr 2017
» More CNFH.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates