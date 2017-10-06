Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)
537.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.70 (+0.13%)
Rs537.15
Rs537.00
Rs545.40
Rs533.40
439,606
539,251
Rs666.00
Rs251.98
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs70,429.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|26.62
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT/ST Bk Fac
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves share split in 1:5 ratio
* Says approved sub-division (split) of shares of company in ratio 1:5
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider proposal for sub-division of shares
* Says to consider proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 bln rupees
* Says approved to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 billion rupees via NCD issue Source text:http://bit.ly/2rhFNJ1 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs
* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 708.7 million rupees versus 474.5 million rupees year ago