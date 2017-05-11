Continental Gold Inc (CNL.TO)
CNL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.14
$3.14
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
560,785
560,785
52-wk High
$5.75
$5.75
52-wk Low
$2.62
$2.62
About
Continental Gold Inc. is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of its mineral properties in Colombia. Its activities include a small-scale mining operation related to exploration work. It operates through mineral exploration in Colombia segment.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$633.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|188.06
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Continental Gold announces agreement with Newmont Mining Corp to purchase 37.38 million common shares of co
* Announce that Newmont Mining Corp has agreed to purchase 37.38 million common shares of company at a price of c$4.00 per share
BRIEF-Newmont Mining Corp to invest approximately U.S.$109 mln for 19.9 pct ownership of Continental Gold Inc
* Newmont Mining Corp- announced an agreement to invest approximately U.S.$109 million for 19.9 percent ownership of Continental Gold Inc