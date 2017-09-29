Brazil's Caixa Seguridade reaches new distribution deal with CNP SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazilian insurer Caixa Seguridade Participações SA reached a new distribution deal with France's CNP Assurances SA through 2041, a securities filing on Friday showed.

BRIEF-CNP Assurances in non binding MOU with Brazil's Caixa Seguridade * CNP Assurances announces the conclusion of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Caixa Seguridade, establishing the conditions for a new exclusive distribution agreement in Brazil as of 1 January 2018.

BRIEF-CNP Assurances buys stake in MyNotary * BOUGHT A STAKE IN MYNOTARY, FRENCH ONLINE COLLABORATIVE CO-CONSTRUCTION PLATFORM IN REAL ESTATE, THROUGH ITS CORPORATE VENTURE PROGRAMME OPEN CNP‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-CNP Assurances H1 net profit up 6.0% at €657 million‍​ * H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 1.92 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.71 BILLION YEAR AGO

France's CNP suspends talks with Brazil's Caixa on distribution deal PARIS France's CNP Assurances said on Thursday it had failed to reach an agreement with Brazil's Caixa Seguridade on the renewal after February 2021 of a distribution agreement in Brazil for the products of their joint subsidiary Caixa Seguros.

France's CNP suspends talks with Brazil's Caixa on distribution deal PARIS, June 29 France's CNP Assurances said on Thursday it had failed to reach an agreement with Brazil's Caixa Seguridade on the renewal after February 2021 of a distribution agreement in Brazil for the products of their joint subsidiary Caixa Seguros.

BRIEF-Cnp Assurances signs partnership with Concilio * SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Cnp Assurances confirms discussions with Caixa Seguridade about possible renewal of their distribution agreement * CONFIRMS IT IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAIXA SEGURIDADE ABOUT TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF POSSIBLE RENEWAL, AFTER ITS EXPIRY IN 2021, OF THEIR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2sThPDC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)