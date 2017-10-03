Edition:
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)

CNQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

41.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.39 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
$41.31
Open
$41.43
Day's High
$41.74
Day's Low
$41.29
Volume
954,187
Avg. Vol
2,334,381
52-wk High
$46.74
52-wk Low
$35.90

About

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company's segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.51
Market Cap(Mil.): $39,883.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,215.70
Dividend: 0.23
Yield (%): 2.76

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about CNQ.TO

UPDATE 1-Canadian Natural assessing duration of oil sands turnaround

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will know in the next couple of weeks whether there will be any changes to the original 45 days of planned maintenance at its Horizon oil sands project, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

03 Oct 2017

Canadian Natural buys Cenovus Pelican Lake assets for C$975 million

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's Pelican Lake heavy oil operations in Alberta for C$975 million ($787 million), the company's second acquisition this year.

05 Sep 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials lead retreat

TORONTO, Sept 5 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Tuesday in a broad retreat led by financial stocks as bond yields fell, while gold miners gained and energy stocks perked up with a surge in oil prices and news of a deal in Alberta's oil patch.

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources announces Pelican Lake and other asset acquisition

* Canadian Natural Resources - ‍entered agreement to acquire assets in Greater Pelican Lake region and other miscellaneous assets in Northern Alberta​

05 Sep 2017

Canadian Natural in advanced talks for Cenovus Pelican Lake asset: source

TORONTO/CALGARY Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is in advanced talks to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's heavy oil project in Pelican Lake in northeastern Alberta, for about C$1 billion ($807 million), according to a source familiar with the situation.

02 Sep 2017

Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources

TORONTO/CALGARY Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).

04 Aug 2017

Competitors

  Price Chg
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) $15.75 +0.05
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE_pa.TO) $17.36 +0.06
Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) $34.93 -0.02
Devon Energy Corp (DVEGP.PK) -- --
Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc (TLM.TO) -- --
Encana Corp (ECA.TO) $14.34 -0.06
Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN.A) $1.92 0.00

