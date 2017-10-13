Edition:
India

Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO)

CNR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

102.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.34 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
$102.64
Open
$103.00
Day's High
$103.66
Day's Low
$102.90
Volume
759,713
Avg. Vol
1,207,893
52-wk High
$108.64
52-wk Low
$82.85

Chart for

About

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company's network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): $60,318.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 748.84
Dividend: 0.34
Yield (%): 1.69

Financials

Latest News about CNR.TO

CN train derails in Alberta, releases small amount of crude

TORONTO, Oct 22 A Canadian National Railway Co train derailed on Sunday afternoon in the western province of Alberta, spilling a small amount of crude and prompting the temporary evacuation of 46 homes as a precautionary measure, local authorities said.

7:04am IST

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 13

Oct 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

13 Oct 2017

Guinean bauxite miner CBG operations halted by protests

CONAKRY, Sept 19 Guinean bauxite miner CBG's operations were halted again on Tuesday by protests in the town of Kamsar having restarted a day earlier, a company official and a source at the state agency for mining infrastructure said.

19 Sep 2017

CP, CN Rail remain optimistic on grain volume despite dry weather

Sept 13 Canadian railroad operators remained hopeful that grain volumes for the rest of the year would not be impacted by dry, hot weather that affected wheat and canola crop production in the country's western farm belt.

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Canadian National Railway Co announces C$500 mln debt offering

* Says ‍announced a public debt offering of C$500 million 3.6% notes due 2047​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-CN reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.36

* CN reports Q2-2017 net income of C$1,031 million, or C$1.36 per diluted share

26 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-CSX profit beats expectations but shares fall after-hours

DETROIT, July 18 CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, posted a better-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, helped by improved coal shipments, and the company also announced a $500 million increase to its share repurchase program.

19 Jul 2017

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15

June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

15 Jun 2017

Fitch Affirms Credit du Nord at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit du Nord's (CN) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT CN's IDRs and senior debt ratings are aligned with the parent

31 May 2017

BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement

* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement

30 May 2017
» More CNR.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC.N) $132.75 +2.51
Union Pacific Corporation (UNP.N) $112.99 +0.98
CSX Corporation (CSX.OQ) $54.52 +0.46
Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR.N) $72.84 +1.14

Earnings vs. Estimates