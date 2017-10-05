Edition:
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CNTP.NS)

CNTP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

276.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.95 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
Rs279.85
Open
Rs284.85
Day's High
Rs284.85
Day's Low
Rs274.10
Volume
285,055
Avg. Vol
357,868
52-wk High
Rs314.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.45

Chart for

About

Century Plyboards (India) Limited is a plywood manufacturer. The Company's segments include plywood, laminate, CFS services and Others. The Company's geographical segments are demarcated into India and overseas. The plywood segment includes plywood, block-board, veneer and timber. The laminate segment includes decorative... (more)

Latest News about CNTP.NS

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5

Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Century Plyboards (India) says Singapore unit buys 2 pct stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory

* Century plyboards (india) - century ply (singapore) acquires 2 percent stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Century Plyboards (India) June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 341.2 million rupees versus 430.5 million rupees year ago

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Century Plyboards (India) March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 559.1 million rupees versus profit 416 million rupees year ago

23 May 2017
